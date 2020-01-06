Fire consumes electronics shop in P/H

Fire consumes electronics shop in P/H

Monday, January 6, 2020 11:18 pm


Remnants of burnt Electronics

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Less 48 hours after fire gutted the Rivers State Scrap Yard, another fire outbreak consumed an electronics shop on Sunday night  at Olu Obasanjo road in Port Harcourt in Rivers State with goods worth millions of naira lost to the inferno.
A staff of the shop, who identified himself as Mr Emmanuel, said the fire surprisingly began from the back of the building complex and destroyed some of their goods .
He however noted that the prompt response of the Rivers State Fire Service and security operatives helped to save some of their goods.
He confirmed that no lives were lost during the fire incident.
Rivers Commissioner for Special Duties, Dr Bariere Thomas, also cautioned residents in Port Harcourt on careful handling of inflammable materials.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    LASU management explains causes of students’ stampede
    44 mins ago

    Resign if Wike refuses to fund your ministries, LP tells commissioners
    2 hours ago

    Suspected cultists kill 3 vigilance group members in Rivers
    2 hours ago

    US vs Iran: UN chief warns of ‘profound risk of miscalculation’
    2 hours ago

    Abia north: My regret about Kalu’s imprisonment – Ohuabunwa
    2 hours ago

    Abia police confirm arrest of 5 kidnap suspects
    5 hours ago

    Dying child rescued from Jehovah Witnesses’ parents for blood transfusion in Lagos
    7 hours ago

    Group asks Zamfara to stop N7bn Govt House project