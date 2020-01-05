Fire razes market in Oyo town

Fire razes market in Oyo town

Sunday, January 5, 2020 7:50 pm


Akesan Market, Oyo

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The popular ancient Akesan Market in Oyo town has been razed down by an inferno which was said to have started late Saturday  and lasted till this morning.

Though, information about the fire incident is sketchy and its cause is unknown as at the time of filing this report, it was gathered that the whole market was completely razed down.

In a swift reaction, Governor Oluseyi Makinde, who claimed to have been shocked about the incident has commiserated with the victims of the fire incident, assuring that the cause of the incident would be thoroughly investigated.

Makinde stated, “I received with shock, the news of the fire outbreak at Oja Akesan in Oyo Town, in the early hours of this morning. Words cannot convey my deep sadness at this incident and I sympathise with the victims. I appeal for calm as we investigate the circumstances around the unfortunate incident”.

Oyo State Commissioner for Public Works, Infrastructure and Transportation, Professor Raphael Afonja was also at Akesan market in Oyo town for on-the-spot assessment of a fire outbreak at the market.

The commissioner visited and commiserated with some of those affected by victims of the violence that ensued afterwards at an undisclosed hospital where they are presently receiving proper medical care.

He expressed the goodwill of Gov. Seyi Makinde led administration and gave assurance that efforts are in top gear to prevent such future occurrences.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    21 mins ago

    A Bigger Power Governs Lagos- Sanwo-Olu
    36 mins ago

    Iran vs US: “Be on the alert”-IGP Adamu
    40 mins ago

    Gov. Ayade bans aides from making statements on social media
    43 mins ago

    Iran promises: “Kill Trump, receive $80m reward”
    53 mins ago

    APC may break into four, Cleric warns
    1 hour ago

    Tough times for parents in Rivers as govt. disaccredits 437 schools
    2 hours ago

    Palace warns against unauthorized use of Oba of Benin’s name
    6 hours ago

    Falana fires Justice Minister: “No, you are dead wrong!”