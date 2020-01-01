Frenzies about New Year Needless-Keyamo

Mr Festus Keyamo is a man of many parts. He is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. His father is Delta while his mother hails from Yewa or Egbado area of Ogun State. He speaks English, Yoruba, Urhobo flawlessly.

The most relevant to this story is that he is a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian group which, like the Seventh Day Adventist Church and God’s Kingdom Society, does not celebrate Christmas on 25 December. In fact, they go to church on Saturdays. For Keyamo and other faithful, they do not call their place of worship church but “Kingdom Hall”.

Now the Minister of State for Niger Delta has told Nigerians that the frenzies about New Year are fruitless. Read his tweets below: