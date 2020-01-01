Frenzies about New Year Needless-Keyamo

Frenzies about New Year Needless-Keyamo

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 5:03 pm


Festus Keyamo

Mr Festus Keyamo is a man of many parts. He is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. His father is Delta while his mother hails from Yewa or Egbado area of Ogun State. He speaks English, Yoruba, Urhobo flawlessly.

The most relevant to this story is that he is a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses, a Christian group which, like the Seventh Day Adventist Church and God’s Kingdom Society, does not celebrate Christmas on 25 December. In fact, they go to church on Saturdays. For Keyamo and other faithful, they do not call their place of worship church but “Kingdom Hall”.

Now the Minister of State for Niger Delta has told Nigerians that the frenzies about New Year are fruitless. Read his tweets below:

Keyamo’s New Year Message

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    44 mins ago

    Pictures: Igbokwe dedicates Lagos official car in Nnewi
    46 mins ago

    Minimum wage arrears: Civil servants throng ATMs, commend FG
    59 mins ago

    In 2019, Buhari’s historic visit to South Africa scored high on diplomacy
    1 hour ago

    NACA cautions Nigerians against indiscriminate sex in 2020
    1 hour ago

    From Onitsha with Ecclesiastical Blessings
    3 hours ago

    I will play play music till death – King Sunny Ade
    4 hours ago

    Unlocking Nigeria’s Economic Potentials
    5 hours ago

    Seyi Makinde: My Man of the Year 2019