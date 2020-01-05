General Soleimani: Police issue nationwide red alert in Nigeria

General Soleimani: Police issue nationwide red alert in Nigeria

Monday, January 6, 2020 12:07 am


IGP Adamu

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday issued a nationwide red alert nationwide in a bid to forestall any emergency following the killing of an Iranian General, Quasem Soleimani, by the United States.

Soleimani, leader of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guards in Iraq is a Shii’ite Muslim and there have been protest by Shii’ite group in Nigeria over the killing.

Spokesperson for Nigeria Police, Frank Mba, in a statement said the IG had placed police commands and formations nationwide on red alert.

“This proactive measure follows intelligence report that sequel to the recent killing of an Iranian General, some domestic interests are planning to embark on massive public disturbances and sabotage.

“Consequently, Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation”, it said.

“The Police commanders were directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.

The Police further assured Nigerians and foreigners resident in Nigeria of adequate security and warned all potential troublemakers to steer clear of the streets and territory of Nigeria.

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Gov. Ganduje appoints 17 aides
    4 hours ago

    Buhari mourns as Professor, son, 3 others die in gas blast
    4 hours ago

    Rivers APC: Sen. Abe loyalists call for peace, unity
    4 hours ago

    Ben Okri, others on Ngūgī wa Thiong’o’s 82nd birthday
    4 hours ago

    A Bigger Power Governs Lagos- Sanwo-Olu
    5 hours ago

    Iran vs US: “Be on the alert”-IGP Adamu
    5 hours ago

    Gov. Ayade bans aides from making statements on social media
    5 hours ago

    Iran promises: “Kill Trump, receive $80m reward”