Gov. Ayade bans aides from making statements on social media

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has directed all commissioners and other political appointees in his government to henceforth desist from making public and policy statements on social media.

Ayade gave the directive in a press release signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Christian Ita, in Calabar.

The governor warned the commissioners as well as appointees of government against granting or making both radio and television interviews/appearances without getting clearance from him.

“Henceforth, no commissioner or political appointee is allowed to showcase or make policy pronouncements on social media without seeking clearance from the governor.

“Every commissioner is henceforth expected to prove himself or herself on the field rather than on the social media.

“I want to make it clear that there are just two persons designated for the discharge of this function.

“They are the Commissioner for Information and Orientation as well as the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity,” the release stated.

The governor also warned that any contravention of the directive would be met with severe sanctions.