Gov. Ganduje appoints 17 aides

Sunday, January 5, 2020 10:28 pm


Governor Ganduje of Kano State

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of seven Special Advisers (SAs) and 10 Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abba Anwar, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Sunday.

The new SAs, according to the statement, include Abubakar Sahabo- Bawuro, MSMEs; Mamudu Madakin-Gini, Commerce; Isa Danguguwa, Labor Matters; Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, Media; Habibu Mailemo, Internally-Generated Revenue; Tasi’u Fanisau, Assembly Matters and Ahmadu Zago, Food Security.

The newly-appointed SSAs included Ahmed Ladan, Domestic I; Omowunmi Shona, Domestic II; Auwalu Shuaibu, ICT; Ibrahim Makole, Water Supply and Habib Hotoro, SDGs.

Others were Tijani Maikwano, Youth Mobilization; Jafaru Gwarzo, Sanitation; Zainab Dawakin-Tofa, Women Affairs; Zulyadaini Mustapha, Rural Development and Musa Sumaila, Metropolitan.

The governor urged all the appointees to work diligently for sound execution of his administration’s policies, programmes and projects.

“It is your responsibility to show to Nigerians that you are indeed serving an administration that has excelled in many human endeavours. So you have every reason to work very hard.

“What is more important in our modern day technology-driven society is to also comply with the moving world. So, I urge you to make good use of modern day technology, while discharging your assigned responsibilities,” he said.

Ganduje also urged them to be good ambassadors of his administration, wherever they found themselves, within and outside the state.

