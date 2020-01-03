How strikes from U.S drones killed Iran’s General Soleimani

How strikes from U.S drones killed Iran’s General Soleimani

Friday, January 3, 2020 8:39 am


Photo released by the Iraqi shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following the airstrike

The Head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a precision strike on two cars that were picking him up from Baghdad International Airport  airport, according to Daily Mail.

The newspaper reports that the airstrike at the  targeted Soleiman who was being picked from the airport by Iraq-based PMF militiamen, just as he arrived to Baghdad on a flight from Syria.

In the attack ordered by U.S President Donald Trump, four precision missiles fired from a drone hit the two black Hyundai cars carrying Soleiman and his entourage, according to U.S. officials.

The cars were struck on an access road near the Baghdad airport.

Soleiman’s body was torn to pieces in the attack, according to reports.

His body was identified by the ring he wore.

General Soleimani

The US Defense Department said that the airstrike was carried out to protect American lives.

‘General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,’ the Pentagon statement said.

The statement added that Soleimani ‘orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months’ including the embassy assault.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    U.S airstrikes: Iran vows ‘vigorous revenge’ 
    2 hours ago

    Criminals in S/West, “Amotekun”/Leopard coming for you!
    3 hours ago

    Iranian General, Soleimani, killed in ‘defensive action,’ U.S says
    4 hours ago

    Be Careful! 2020 JAMB Sales and Registration Facts
    10 hours ago

    Oshiomhole: APC will correct all mistakes in 2020
    11 hours ago

    ITTF Ranking: Fan Zhendong, Chen Meng start decade on top of the world
    12 hours ago

    German zoo hold vigil for 30 animals killed in inferno
    14 hours ago

    Police rescue 6 kidnapped teenagers in Katsina