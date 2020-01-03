How strikes from U.S drones killed Iran’s General Soleimani

The Head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the elite Quds Force, General Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a precision strike on two cars that were picking him up from Baghdad International Airport airport, according to Daily Mail.

The newspaper reports that the airstrike at the targeted Soleiman who was being picked from the airport by Iraq-based PMF militiamen, just as he arrived to Baghdad on a flight from Syria.

In the attack ordered by U.S President Donald Trump, four precision missiles fired from a drone hit the two black Hyundai cars carrying Soleiman and his entourage, according to U.S. officials.

The cars were struck on an access road near the Baghdad airport.

Soleiman’s body was torn to pieces in the attack, according to reports.

His body was identified by the ring he wore.

The US Defense Department said that the airstrike was carried out to protect American lives.

‘General Soleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,’ the Pentagon statement said.

The statement added that Soleimani ‘orchestrated attacks on coalition bases in Iraq over the last several months’ including the embassy assault.