I have no anti – Ijaw agenda, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has declared that he has no anti-Ijaw agenda.

Addressing the Quarterly Meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, Wike maintained that he remain committed to defending the assets of the state.

The Governor restated that Soku Oil Wells are situated in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The Rivers State Governor commended Rivers Traditional Rulers for supporting the State Government to deliver developmental projects and programmes.

He advised Traditional Rulers to promote peace in their respective communities to attract development and empowerment.

In his speech, Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Douglas Dandeson Jaja commended the Rivers State Government for the acquisition of 45 percent of the OML 11.

He also commended the Rivers State Government for the victory in the battle for ownership of Soku oil wells through the court.