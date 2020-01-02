Ibrahimovic in Milan for second stint with troubled Devils

Ibrahimovic in Milan for second stint with troubled Devils

Thursday, January 2, 2020 8:24 pm


Zlatan Ibrahimovic:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has arrived at Milan’s Linate airport and was to undergo medicals before signing for a second term with the Rossoneri, AC Milan.

“The important thing is that I am here and I am happy,” the Swedish veteran said in a video posted on the club’s website on Thursday.

“I always said that this is home for me and finally I am here. I have been in other teams but I am back and this is what matters. I wait for the fans at San Siro and I want to make them jump again.”

The 38-year-old is expected to sign until June, with a possible renewal option for the next season.

In November, he ended a one-season term at Los Angeles Galaxy in the U.S. Major League Soccer (MLS).

AC Milan have programmed his presentation for Friday.

In his previous two-year term with the Devils, Ibrahimovic helped them win the 2011 title and was the Serie A top scorer on 28 goals in 2012.

He also won national titles at Ajax, Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

AC Milan go into Match Day 18 sitting 11th, 14 points away from the UEFA Champions League zone.(dpa/NAN)

