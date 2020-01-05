Navigate

Iran promises: “Kill Trump, receive $80m reward”

President Donald Trump

The authorities in Iran have placed an $80million bounty on Donald Trump’s head. This is a follow-up to the death of General Qasem Soleimani.

According to a report by mirror.co, during the televised funeral of the top Iranian, official state broadcasters said one US dollar would be tabled for every Iranian in the country, with the cash going to whoever killed the US President.

“Iran has 80 million inhabitants. Based on the Iranian population, we want to raise $80million (£61million) which is a reward for those who get close to the head of President Trump,” it was announced, according to en24.

“Soleimani, Iran’s preeminent military commander, was killed on Friday in a US drone strike on his convoy at Baghdad airport. The attack took long-running hostilities between Washington and Tehran into uncharted territory and raised the spectre of wider conflict in the Middle East.

Earlier today Iranian MP Abolfazl Aboutorabi threatened to attack the heart of American politics.”

$80miilion bountyDonald TrumpIran
Related Post
  1. Falana fires Justice Minister: “No, you are dead wrong!”
  2. Soleimani: Iran can attack White House -Official
  3. Islamist group attacks base used by local, U.S. forces in Kenya
Recent Posts
  1. Rivers APC: Sen. Abe loyalists call for peace, unity
    20 seconds ago
  2. Ben Okri, others on Ngūgī wa Thiong’o’s 82nd birthday
    3 mins ago
  3. A Bigger Power Governs Lagos- Sanwo-Olu
    24 mins ago
  4. Iran vs US: “Be on the alert”-IGP Adamu
    39 mins ago
  5. Gov. Ayade bans aides from making statements on social media
    43 mins ago
  6. APC may break into four, Cleric warns
    56 mins ago
  7. Tough times for parents in Rivers as govt. disaccredits 437 schools
    1 hour ago
  8. Palace warns against unauthorized use of Oba of Benin’s name
    2 hours ago
  9. Fire razes market in Oyo town
    2 hours ago
  10. Falana fires Justice Minister: “No, you are dead wrong!”
    6 hours ago