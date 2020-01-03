Just in: Buhari speaks on murder of 19 people in Kogi

Just in: Buhari speaks on murder of 19 people in Kogi

Friday, January 3, 2020 9:00 pm


• President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned murder of 19 people by unknown gunmen in Tawari community of Kogi Local Government Area, Kogi State.

President Buhari said: “there is no excuse or justification for killing innocent people by anybody or group, and for whatever motive.’’

“The killings and revenge killings will only aggravate the cycle of violence, creating neither safety nor security for any side.

“People should avoid taking the law into their own hands because doing so could make a bad situation worse and undermine the government’s efforts to tackle security challenges.

“I am gravely worried about frequency and temptation of  using violence to settle disputes instead of following lawful and amicable means to avoid needless destruction of lives and property,’’ the President adds.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    How gunmen killed over 19 people, burned houses in Tawari -Residents
    2 hours ago

    Edo 2020: APC inaugurates membership mobilisation committee
    2 hours ago

    Wike sacks top official of Rivers Task Force
    3 hours ago

    DSS nabs Buhari’s fake marriage rumour vendor
    5 hours ago

    Iranian General’s death creates World War 111 fears
    6 hours ago

    Verbatim: “Soleimani plotting to kill Americans but got caught”- Trump
    10 hours ago

    Airstrike: U.S asks citizens to leave Iraq immediately
    11 hours ago

    I`ll ensure Southern Kaduna gets federal university – Sen. La’ah