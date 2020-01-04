Just in: Six pro-Iran militiamen killed in new US airstrike

Saturday, January 4, 2020 1:15 am


General Qassem Soleimani

At least, six people have been killed while three others were critically injured in fresh air strikes targeted at Iran-backed Shiite militia leaders near camp Taji north of Baghdad, Daily Mail reports, quoting an Iraqi army source said late on Friday.

The report also indicated that a high-ranking figure may have been among those killed in the strike.

Daily Mail said the Pentagon did not immediately respond to its inquiry on the attack.

The attack follows a U.S. airstrike at the Baghdad airport early on Friday that killed Qassem Soleimani, commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the pro-Iran Popular Mobilization Forces militia umbrella group in Iraq.

