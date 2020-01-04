Kaduna Govt frees 8 alleged kidnapping suspects

Saturday, January 4, 2020 1:01 am


The Kaduna State Government on Friday released eight persons arrested by personnel of Operation Thunder Strike for alleged involvement in kidnapping,  banditry and cattle rustling in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who announced their release while addressing newsmen in Kaduna, said the eight were cleared after thorough investigation.

Aruwan said the eight suspects were arrested around Kuyeri mountain in Kagarko local government on Dec. 29, 2019, following a clearance operation by the security operatives.

According to him, the operation was conducted to flush out criminals who usually use the Kuyeri mountain as hideout.

“The mountain is a hideout for criminals who engage in various criminal activities like kidnapping and cattle rustling,” he said.

Aruwan, however, said the suspects, arrested by the military personnel had no weapons or criminal record.

“It is in the light of this, the military handed over the eight persons to the Kaduna state government for onward delivery back to Kagarko LGA and Jere Chiefdom,”he said.

He expressed appreciation to the security agencies for their support and active role in internal security management in the state.

“It is due to their patriotism that citizens were able to have peaceful Christmas and New Year celebrations in the state,”he said.

The Commissioner thanked  them for their selfless service and said the State government would continue to partner with relevant agencies for the peace and security of the state.

The official appealed  to residents to  continue to be law abiding and desist from religious stereotyping.

He also encouraged religious and traditional institutions as well as the  general public to support security agencies with vital information to stop criminality in the state.

“We call on the  public to take advantage of the state operations room using the following mobile contact 0903000060, 08170189999 which are open 24 hours to receive security information.”

On his part, 2Flt. Lt. Kabir Ladan, representing the commander, Operation Thunder Strike said the eight  person were apprehended during clearance operation, but were found innocent after necessary investigations.

“From our end we understand they are innocent and we are now handing them over to authorities  concern, the Kaduna state government as a matter of fairness,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state government had equally handed the eight persons  to Abdullahi Damina, Wazirin Jere and Overseer of Jere Chiefdom.

Damina while receiving them, thanked the state government for it’s fairness in handling the situation.

He called on residents of the area who engage in criminal activities to desist from the act or face full wrath of the law.

He advised the residents to support the state government in it’s efforts to execute projects for the benefit of the people.

