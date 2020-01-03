Michika residents return home after Boko Haram attack

Friday, January 3, 2020 10:40 am


Boko Haram members

Residents of Michika town of Adamawa State are returning home after they fled their residences following attack on their communities of Thursday evening by Boko Haram insurgents.

The attack was repelled by the military.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many residents fled their houses during the Thursday night attack to take refuge in the bush and surrounding hills.

“Some of us ran to villages like Bazza, Husara and Uba. I am just returning to Michika from Uba with my family,” said a man who simply identified himself as Ali Carpenter.

Another resident, Mr Sini John, said about 20 of them took refuge on the hill.

“It was a terrible experience with the harsh harmattan weather.

“Some people were bold and went back home when the shooting subsided and it was clear that the insurgents had withdrawn, many of us however decided to remain on the hill till this morning; it is better than going back to face another surprise,” John said.

On the return of normalcy, the Adamawa Chairman of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) who is also the traditional title holder of Ubandoma of Michika, Mr Stephen Maduwa, said things had normalised and people are returning home.

Maduwa said so far he has no information of any civilian casualty.

“We are still assessing the casualty situation and so far I am not aware of any civilian killed or injured but we saw the death body of one insurgent.

“From all indication the insurgents were here to steal food and there is a truck they abandoned with food items and two motorcycle,” Maduwa said.

Security agencies and Adamawa Government are yet to comment on the development at the time (9 am) of filing in this report.

