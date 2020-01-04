NAF neutralises scores of insurgents in Sambisa Forest

Saturday, January 4, 2020 2:59 pm


File: NAF Alpha jets in action

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says its Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has neutralised scores of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibukunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said the operation was conducted on Wednesday.

Daramola explained that the feat was recorded near Bula Bello when a NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance aircraft spotted a BHT gun truck under a tree along with scores of BHT fighters converged around the tree on the outskirts of the settlement.

He said that they (terrorists) were ostensibly preparing for an attack against nearby troops’ positions, adding that some of the BHTs were also seen pushing another vehicle to a location under another tree in the area.

“Accordingly, the ATF scrambled its attack aircraft to engage the location neutralising some of the terrorists.

“Follow-on attacks were also carried out to take out some locations within Bula Bello where the BHTs were tracked to.

“The jets took turns attacking the target area killing more of the BHTs and destroying some of their structures,” he said.

Daramola said the NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, would sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the North East.

