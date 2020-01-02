Not safe again! Criminals attack Abuja-Kaduna train

Thursday, January 2, 2020 5:03 pm


FILE: Bandits

In the heat of kidnappings on the Abuja- Kaduna highway, commuters abandoned the roads and travelled by train. Now, that is also now in danger.

Today, Thursday 2 January, 2020, group of unknown gunmen suspected to be kidnappers, attacked an Abuja bound train with ‘ballistics’.

The train left Rigassa station in Kaduna at about 10 am before it was attacked by the gunmen at Katari, about 70 kilometers from Abuja.

A source confirmed the incident to VANGUARD that the gunmen came into the train with guns and other projectiles. According to the source, no one has been hurt yet.

