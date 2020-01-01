Oyo APC to Makinde: How you can be like Mandela, Nkrumah

The All Progressives Congress(APC) in Oyo State has advised Governor Seyi Makinde to allow other elected officials to exercise their mandate.

The party which said this in Ibadan on Wednesday in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde therefore urged the Governor to toe “the line of nobility and statesmen by allowing the sacked, elected local government chairmen and councillors to exercise their mandate,” .

The party said that this, if allowed would not diminish the powers of Makinde as the chief executive of the state, but would cast him in the league of celebrated global brands like Nelson Mandela, Pandit Nehru and Kwame Nkrumah.

“Of similar importance is the rule of law, with which democracy thrives. When actors obey the rule of law, that is when the beauty of democracy is appreciated.

“The governor was quoted recently to have said that he would not be ashamed to reverse himself where he had erred.

“We urge him to consider toeing the line of nobility and statesmen by allowing the sacked, elected local government chairmen and councillors to exercise their mandate,” the party said.

It also challenged the governor to pay more attention to the heaps of refuse fast returning to the streets, saying it could result in epidemic.

The party, which felicitated with the people of the state for witnessing a new year, commended their courage, resilience and steadfastness in the outgone year.

It urged Makinde to ensure fulfillment of his campaign promises and obey the rule of law for democracy to thrive in the state.

“Oyo State people do not deserve less than optimal performance in governance in the year 2020.

“Our people should take more than passing interest in the governance of the state through the formulation and implementation of policy frameworks that affect their daily lives,” it said.

It reminded Makinde to ” walk his talk” by fulfilling his campaign promises, saying Oyo workers deserved more than the national minimum wage of N30,000.

“We believe that if Ekiti, Kaduna, Lagos and a host of other APC states had started payment of the new national minimum wage, nothing stops Oyo State Government from paying it as the pacesetter state,” the party said.

It urged Makinde to embrace nobility and statesmanship by allowing the sacked, elected local government chairmen and councillors to exercise their mandate.

The party urged Makinde to fulfil his electoral promise of employment generation for the multitude of jobless graduates as the first security risk factor.

It further reminded the governor of his promise during the campaign to ensure 100 percent takeover of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology(LAUTECH) in six months.

” As we enter year 2020, we advise Makinde to face governance squarely because the clocks are ticking away and the day of reckoning is near,” it added. (NAN)