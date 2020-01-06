PDP advises FG against hike in electricity tariff

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the Federal Government against increasing electricity tariff.

A statement signed by PDP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja, described the over 200 per cent increase as draconian and completely against the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Ologbondiyan charged the Federal Government to immediately rescind the policy and consult further with Nigerians before any such tariff hike.

He described the increase in electricity tariff another burden, who were already overburdened with the weight of high costs, economic repression and heavy taxes.

He said it was lamentable that Nigerians, who were already suffering the negative impact of the recent increase in the Value Added Tax (VAT) from five per cent to 7.5 per cent, were now being further suppressed with increased electricity tariff.

“Our party holds that the increase in electricity tariff, under the prevailing harsh economic conditions, is injurious to the wellbeing of Nigerians as it will further stress the productive sector.

“It will lead to an upsurge in the cost of regular and essential goods and services, including food, medicine, housing, education and other critical needs.”

Ologbondiyan said the policy, if allowed, would worsen the suffering of Nigerians as it will put more stress on already overburdened families, cripple businesses, result in job losses and exacerbate the prevailing frightening unemployment rate.

He said that the increment was not a welcome development, especially in a new year, at a time Nigerians were just coming back from yuletide festivities.

“The PDP insists that any administration that has the interest of the people at heart should provide alternatives or hold consultations with the people before imposing such harsh tariff on its citizenry,” said the spokesman.

Ologbondiyan also urged the National Assembly to rescue Nigerians from such policy by deploying its statutory legislative instruments to call the federal government to order in the interest of the nation.