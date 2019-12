The Minister of Interior, Engineer Rauf Aregbesola attended the commissioning of Projects with the Minister of State, Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Sampson Uchechukwu; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Barr Georgina Ehuriah, MON; CG Immigration, Muhammed Babandede in Uzuakoli, Abia State on Monday. He came back from the occasion with the chieftaincy title of Enyioha 1 of Uzuakoli, Abia State. See photos from the ceremony

đź“· Dolapo Ogundiran