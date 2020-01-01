Photos: Nigerian from Ekiti best PhD student in Oklahoma

Nigerian Babajide Ojo bagged the most outstanding PhD student award after studying at Oklahoma State University.

Ojo had his Bsc from Ekiti State University,and applied all he learnt from Nigeria to beat his science classmates in the United States. He was showered with laurels.

Credit: Babafemi Ojudu

Facts about him, as published by okstate.edu

Babajide Ojo is a doctoral student and a graduate teaching/research assistant in the Nutritional Sciences Department of the College of Human Sciences. His research interests focus on the impact of functional foods in modulating gut biology in models of diet-induced obesity and type 2 diabetes. Ojo became a Graduate College Ambassador in Fall 2015 and has been an active participant ever since.

Originally from Ikoro-Ekiti, Nigeria, Babajide studied biochemistry at the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Nigeria. He moved to Oklahoma State University and the Stillwater community in Spring 2014 to pursue a master’s degree in Nutritional Sciences and commenced his PhD in Fall 2015. Miles away from home, Ojo transitioned with ease into the OSU and Stillwater community by actively participating in various groups, including the African Students Organization, OSU Knights of Columbus, Wesley International Choir and of course, the Graduate College Ambassadors.

“I am continually awed at the collegial learning and working environment here in OSU. The people on and off campus are extremely nice and respectful,” Ojo said.

“Loving what you do every day is important, but doing what you love where you are valued and trusted is more important. After the completion of my Master’s degree, I just couldn’t help but continue my development here in OSU. I have absolutely no regrets!”

Ojo has received several awards for his scholastic contributions, including a top 5 Young Minority Investigator award from the American Society of Nutrition and a Distinguished Graduate Fellowship from the OSU Foundation for the 2016-2017 academic year. He is eager to continue in his roles with the Graduate College Ambassadors and as the Grand Knight of OSU Knights of Columbus council.