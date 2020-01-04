Police confirm 5 persons dead in Kaduna gas explosion

Police confirm 5 persons dead in Kaduna gas explosion

Saturday, January 4, 2020 11:02 pm


Scene of the gas explosion

The Kaduna Police Command has confirmed the death of five persons in the gas explosion at Sabon Tasha in Kaduna metropolis on Saturday afternoon.
The Command’s Public Relations Officers, DSP Yakubu Sabo, made the confirmation in a press statement issued in Kaduna.
Sabo added that four other persons sustained various degrees of injuries in the incident which occurred after a cylinder exploded at a gas refill shop.
According to Sabo, two of the victims were burnt beyond recognition.
“The impact of the incident affected three other adjoining shops of different businesses.
“Teams of detectives have been dispatched to the scene on rescue mission and further investigation.
“The four injured have been rushed to Barau Dikko Hospital Kaduna for treatment,” he said.
