Police nab mastermind of Abuja bank robbery

Earnest, a barman said to be the mastermind of last Saturday’s foiled robbery of a branch of First Bank in the Mpape area of Abuja has been arrested.

Ernest, who, according to reports, was arrested by the police detectives at a yet to be disclosed location is presently undergoing interrogation at the FCT Police command headquarters in Abuja.

Police had arrested four suspects while one other suspect was killed when the robbery operation was foiled last Saturday.

The arrested gang members including a bank employee, Larry Ehizo, Timothy Joe, Princewill Obinna and Elijah David were paraded by the police last Monday.

During the parade, Ehizo had alleged that he was blackmailed by Ernest to facilitate the robbery of the bank where he was a staff.