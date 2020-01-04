Police rescue 3 from kidnappers in Kogi

Saturday, January 4, 2020 9:21 pm


Three kidnap victims were rescued by officers of Kogi Police Command on Saturday after spending six days with their abductors.

Kogi Police Public Relation Officer, DSP William Aya, said in a statement that the rescued men were  kidnapped at about 2:15p.m. on Dec. 30, 2019 at Eika/Itakpe junction, off Lokoja-Okene Road.

According to him, the victims –  Mr Mohammed Salisu Cache, Mr Abdulraq Mohammed and Abdulraq Anataku –  were rescued unhurt in the early hours of Saturday.

He added that they were travelling in a vehicle from Lokoja when kidnappers opened fire on their vehicle and killed a co-traveller, Mrs Afusat Suberu, on the spot, and thereafter abducted the three.

Aya said that the victims regained their freedom when a combined team of operatives from Federal Anti-Robbery Squad Special Forces, Police Mobile Force as well as conventional police officers were mobilised for a massive manhunt for them.

Aya said that the effort led to the victims’ safe release from a thick forest where they were kept by the kidnappers.

“After some intensive pressures from the team of operatives, the kidnappers released all the three victims unhurt,” Aya said.

According to him, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Ede Ekpeji , said that the police would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to make the state  safe and secure.

He called on members of the public to  volunteer timely and credible information to the police on the activities of criminal elements.

