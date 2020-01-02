Police rescue 6 kidnapped teenagers in Katsina

Thursday, January 2, 2020 8:58 pm
Katsina State Police Command says it has rescued six kidnapped teenage girls in Batsari Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.
A statement issued in Katsina on Thursday by the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, stated that the victims were kidnapped while working in a farm at Mata-Mulki Village in Batsari.
Isah said that the police received a distress call at about 12:30 p.m. that “unrepentant bandits with AK47 rifles kidnapped some girls working in a farm at Mata-Mulki Village.”
He said that the Operation Puff Adder team, led by Divisional Police Officer in charge of Batsari, swiftly moved to the area.
“The team gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the forest and engaged them in a gun duel.
“The bandits abandoned the victims and ran into the forest, the police successfully rescued the six girls,” Isah said.
