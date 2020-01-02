Police rescue 6 kidnapped teenagers in Katsina

Katsina State Police Command says it has rescued six kidnapped teenage girls in Batsari Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

A statement issued in Katsina on Thursday by the command’s spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, stated that the victims were kidnapped while working in a farm at Mata-Mulki Village in Batsari.

Isah said that the police received a distress call at about 12:30 p.m. that “unrepentant bandits with AK47 rifles kidnapped some girls working in a farm at Mata-Mulki Village.”

He said that the Operation Puff Adder team, led by Divisional Police Officer in charge of Batsari, swiftly moved to the area.

“The team gave the hoodlums a hot chase into the forest and engaged them in a gun duel.

“The bandits abandoned the victims and ran into the forest, the police successfully rescued the six girls,” Isah said.