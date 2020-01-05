Soleimani: Iran can attack White House -Official

Sunday, January 5, 2020 3:25 pm


General Qassem Soleimani

Iran on Sunday said it has the capacity to attack the United States presidential office, the White House.

‘We can attack the White House itself, we can respond to them on the American soil. We have the power, and God willing we will respond in an appropriate time,’ said Iranian MP Abolfazl Abutorabi, according to the Iranian Labour News Agency.

He spoke in response to the threat by President Donald Trump that 52 targets have been identified for attack if there is any any attack on American interests  over drone strike that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia leader,

‘When someone declares war do you want to respond to the bullets with flowers? They will shoot you in the head,’ Abutorabi added.

Trump threatened to hit the 52 critical targets after Iran said it had identified 35 targets for potential strikes in revenge for the killing of its military General.

Credit: Daily Mail

