U.S airstrikes: Iran vows ‘vigorous revenge’ 

Iran authorities are fuming over the assassination of their top military commander, General Qassem Soleimani, in an airstrike by the U.S. military late Thursday.

U.S military establishment, the Pentagon said the killing of the General who is the head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard was a “decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel abroad”

But in a statement, Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, described the U.S. strike that killed General Soleiman an act of terrorism.

‘The US’ act of international terrorism, targeting & assassinating General Soleimani—THE most effective force fighting Daesh (ISIS), Al Nusrah, Al Qaeda et al—is extremely dangerous & a foolish escalation,’ Zarif said.

‘The US bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,’ he continued.

Also, an advisor to Iran´s President Hassan Rouhani, Hessameddin Ashena said on Telegram that there will be a quick revenge for the killing of the General.

‘Trump through his gamble has dragged the U.S. into the most dangerous situation in the region,’ advisor ‘Whoever put his foot beyond the red line should be ready to face its consequences.’

Also, Mohsen Rezaei, a former commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, vowed ‘vigorous revenge against America’ for the airstrike.

‘Martyr Lieutenant General Qassem Suleimani joined his martyred brothers, but we will take vigorous revenge on America,’ Rezaei, said in a post on Twitter.

The Pentagon had in a statement said Soleimani was “actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region.”

“General Soleimani also approved the attacks on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad that took place this week,” the statement continues.

The U.S. also held Soleimani and his Quds Force responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and said he “orchestrated” a rocket attack on Dec. 27, which killed an American