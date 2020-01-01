Wike assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Wike swearing in the new commissioners
Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday assigned portfolios to the newly sworn in commissioners for Rivers state.
The governor, while administering oaths of office and allegiance on the commissioners on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Port Harcourt said he will name their various portfolios on Tuesday.
Below are the commissioners and their portfolios:
Sir Sam Ejekwu – Transport,
Hon Austin Ben-Chioma – Works
Barr. Sylvanus Nwankwo – Employment Generation & Economic Development,
Barr Osimah Gina – Physical Planning &Urban Development.
Barr. Mrs. Inime Chiwenwo-Aguma – Social Welfare & Rehabilitation
Mrs Ifeoma Nwankpa – Commerce & Industry,
Dr Peter Medee – Energy & Natural Resources
Dr Bariere Thomas – Special Duties.
Dr Fred Kpakpol – Agriculture,
Mr Paulinus Nsirim – Information & Communication
Elder Tasie Chinedu – Housing
Mr Rodaford Long-John – local Government Affairs
Prof Kaniye Ebeku – Education
