Wike assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday assigned portfolios to the newly sworn in commissioners for Rivers state.

The governor, while administering oaths of office and allegiance on the commissioners on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Port Harcourt said he will name their various portfolios on Tuesday.

Below are the commissioners and their portfolios:

Sir Sam Ejekwu – Transport,

Hon Austin Ben-Chioma – Works

Barr. Sylvanus Nwankwo – Employment Generation & Economic Development,

Barr Osimah Gina – Physical Planning &Urban Development.

Barr. Mrs. Inime Chiwenwo-Aguma – Social Welfare & Rehabilitation

Mrs Ifeoma Nwankpa – Commerce & Industry,

Dr Peter Medee – Energy & Natural Resources

Dr Bariere Thomas – Special Duties.

Dr Fred Kpakpol – Agriculture,

Mr Paulinus Nsirim – Information & Communication

Elder Tasie Chinedu – Housing

Mr Rodaford Long-John – local Government Affairs

Prof Kaniye Ebeku – Education