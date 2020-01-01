Wike assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Wike assigns portfolios to new commissioners

Wednesday, January 1, 2020 7:53 am


Wike swearing in the new commissioners

Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday assigned portfolios to the newly sworn in commissioners for Rivers state.
The governor,  while administering oaths of office and allegiance on the commissioners on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House Port Harcourt said he will name their various portfolios on Tuesday.
Below are the commissioners and their portfolios:
Sir Sam Ejekwu – Transport,
Hon Austin Ben-Chioma – Works
Barr. Sylvanus Nwankwo – Employment Generation & Economic Development,
Barr Osimah Gina – Physical Planning &Urban Development.
Barr. Mrs. Inime Chiwenwo-Aguma – Social Welfare & Rehabilitation
Mrs Ifeoma Nwankpa – Commerce & Industry,
Dr Peter Medee – Energy & Natural Resources
Dr Bariere Thomas – Special Duties.
Dr Fred Kpakpol – Agriculture,
Mr Paulinus Nsirim – Information & Communication
Elder Tasie Chinedu – Housing
Mr Rodaford Long-John – local Government Affairs
Prof Kaniye Ebeku – Education
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    19 mins ago

    Buhari: 12 key projects/ initiatives to expect in 2020
    59 mins ago

    2020: Tai Solarin Challenges Nigerians from Grave
    1 hour ago

    2020: Wike to intensify ‘massive development’ of Rivers
    1 hour ago

    Pastor Adeboye’s prophesies for 2020
    2 hours ago

    Just in: President Buhari’s New Year letter to Nigerians (full text)
    8 hours ago

    Zamfara to spend N1bn on Mosques, cemeteries, others
    8 hours ago

    Photos: Aregbesola honoured with title in Igboland
    9 hours ago

    Edo market fire: Traders urged to come for items returned by looters 