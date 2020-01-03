Wike sacks top official of Rivers Task Force

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers Government has terminated the services of Kingsley Ichegbo, one of the managers of the State’s Taskforce on Street Trading, Illegal markets and Motor Parks.

Before his sack, Ichegbo was in charge of the Rumuogba (Artillery)/Rumukwurushi (Oil Mills ) zone of the State.

According to the statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Governor Wike the official was sacked because he failed to abide by the rules and regulations establishing the task force.

Wike had earlier warned officials of the Taskforce to focus on their assigned duties or risk being sacked.

Our Correspondent reports Governor Wike personally monitors the activities of the Taskforce officials by driving round major road junctions in Port Harcourt metropolis and environs in an unmarked vehicle without escort or siren.

He had at various occasions caught members of Taskforce sitting idle in their duty posts while some of the were caught aiding and abetting illegal street trading and helping to load goods into commercial vehicles for pecuniary gains.

The Governor had at the last meeting he held with members of the task force told them warned that he will not hesitate to use the big stick for any of them found wanting.