Wike sacks top official of Rivers Task Force

Wike sacks top official of Rivers Task Force

Friday, January 3, 2020 7:40 pm


Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
The Rivers Government has terminated the services of Kingsley Ichegbo, one of the managers  of the State’s Taskforce on Street Trading, Illegal markets and Motor Parks.
Before his sack, Ichegbo was in charge of the Rumuogba (Artillery)/Rumukwurushi (Oil Mills ) zone of the State.
According to the statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, Governor Wike the official was sacked because he failed to abide by the rules and regulations establishing the task force.
Wike had earlier warned officials of the Taskforce to focus on their assigned duties or risk being sacked.
Our Correspondent reports Governor Wike personally monitors the activities of the Taskforce officials by driving round major road junctions in Port Harcourt metropolis and environs in an unmarked vehicle without escort or siren.
He had at various occasions caught members of Taskforce sitting idle in their duty posts while some of the were caught aiding and abetting illegal street trading and helping to load goods into commercial vehicles for pecuniary gains.
The Governor had at the last meeting he held with members of the task force told them warned that he will not hesitate to use the big stick for any of them found wanting.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 mins ago

    Edo 2020: APC inaugurates membership mobilisation committee
    2 hours ago

    DSS nabs Buhari’s fake marriage rumour vendor
    4 hours ago

    Iranian General’s death creates World War 111 fears
    4 hours ago

    Verbatim: “Soleimani plotting to kill Americans but got caught”- Trump
    9 hours ago

    Airstrike: U.S asks citizens to leave Iraq immediately
    9 hours ago

    I`ll ensure Southern Kaduna gets federal university – Sen. La’ah
    9 hours ago

    Asian shares stumble, oil, gold up after U.S. strikes in Iraq
    9 hours ago

    Brent jumps almost $3 after U.S. air strike on Baghdad airport