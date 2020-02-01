Arthur Nwankwo is dead

Saturday, February 1, 2020 10:00 pm


 

It is now confirmed that Dr. Arthur Agwuncha Nwankwo, writer, publisher and political activist, is dead. He was moved into the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Saturday,  February, 2020 where he passed on this afternoon.

According to Kanayo Esinulo, veteran journalist, “Dr. Nwankwo fought battles for our people and and won many. He never ever detracted from values that he cherished. Ndigbo will miss him. I will miss him, so much.”

More to follow…

