Container-laden vehicle falls in Lagos, claims 1 life – LASEMA

Saturday, February 1, 2020 5:28 pm


An articulated vehicle carrying 2 X 20ft containers fell off the road at Ogudu and claimed a life.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, the Director-General. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said an accident which involved a 40ft container-laden articulated vehicle had claimed one life while two people sustained injuries in Ogudu, Lagos.

Oke-Osanyintolu made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Saturday.

According to him, on arrival at the scene at Ogudu “under bridge” inward Ojota, it was observed that there was a lone vehicle – a Mack truck loaded with 2 x 20ft containers.

“Further investigation revealed that the aforementioned articulated truck with an unknown registration number loss control while driving at top speed.

A picture of LASEMA’s Response Team rescuing the victims of Ogudu accident

“It subsequently fell on its side and trapped three persons in the truck.

“The LASEMA responders sprang into action by extricating the victims with the aid of light rescue equipment.

“Two adult males were rescued, while an adult female unfortunately lost her life.

“The two casualties were taken to the nearest Trauma Centre for medical care. The remains of the deceased are being transported to the nearby morgue for processing,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

The truck had been recovered by LASEMA’s equipment `Goliath’ (a Kalmar Forklift that can carry up to 45 tonnes of metal), while other agencies managed the resultant traffic delays.

