Just in: Buhari sets up committee on US visa ban

Nigeria government has set up a committee to study and address the problems that led to the stringent restrictions imposed on its citizens from immigration to the United States as announced by President Donald Trump on Friday.

Nigeria was one of the countries in the visa restriction, which, according to analysts, will virtually stop immgration from the country to the United States

Other five nations affected by in the visa ban list are: Myanmar Eritrea, Sudan and Tanzania and Kyrgyzstan.

In a statement issued by the State House on Saturday, the committee set up by the President to study and address the problem will be chaired by the Minister of Interior, Raufu Aregbesola.

The statement signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Media, Mr Femi Adesina reads: “On 31st January 2020, the United States (U.S) Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced temporary travel restrictions on six (6) countries including Nigeria.

“For Nigeria, the restriction is the suspension of the issuance of “immigrant visas” to Nigerian passport holders only. This suspension shall come into effect on 21st February 2020. The suspension does not apply to other U.S visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travel.

“The DHS states the suspension of “immigrant visas” became necessary following a review and update of the methodology (performance metrics) adopted by the U.S Government to assess compliance of certain security criteria by foreign governments. This resulted in certain enhancements on how information is shared between Nigeria and the U.S.

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security. Accordingly, Mr President has established a committee, to be Chaired by the Hon. Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements. The committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.”