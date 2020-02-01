Living Faith to establish 10,000 new churches – Oyedepo

Living Faith to establish 10,000 new churches – Oyedepo

Saturday, February 1, 2020 5:16 pm


Bishop David Oyedepo

Dr David Oyedepo, President and Founder,  Living Faith Church (LFC), says the church has commenced efforts at planting additional 10,000 new churches across the country in 2020.

Oyedepo disclosed  this while addressing the church workers forum  at the International Headquarters of the church in a live telecast in Ota, Ogun,  monitored by News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

According to him, the project will commence this February, adding that  each church worker is expected to win 10 souls into the church this year in its ‘Operation 10, 2020’ to fill the new churches.

The cleric added  that the first 1,000 of the new churches would  take-off this February and that the project would cost the church a total of  N10.3 billion to accomplish.

Oyedepo said that  the project was in fulfillment of God’s agenda for the church, as the knowledge centre  of the world.

While quoting from the Bible verse of Jeremiah 3:15 , the president said that God had mandated him to fill the earth with churches before Jesus comes.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    10 mins ago

    Bayelsa deputy gov. raises alarm over looting of govt properties
    48 mins ago

    The poor vulnerable to jeopardizing national security- Osinbajo
    2 hours ago

    Container-laden vehicle falls in Lagos, claims 1 life – LASEMA
    2 hours ago

    Verbal missiles: Your father betrayed Yoruba, Ishaq Akintola attacks Fani-Kayode
    3 hours ago

    Just in: Buhari sets up committee on US visa ban
    3 hours ago

    NIS arrests 5 stowaways aboard vessel
    3 hours ago

    Britain’s media asks ‘what next?’ after ‘Brexit got done’
    3 hours ago

    Imo: PDP peddling falsehood on S/Court judgment – APC Chieftain