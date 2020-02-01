NIS arrests 5 stowaways aboard vessel

Operatives of the Lagos Seaports and Marine Command, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) have arrested five suspected stowaways aboard a tanker vessel enroute Las Palmas, Spain.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, made this known in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that the Command’s Comptroller, Ms Olubusola Fashakin, revealed that the arrest was made possible through a tip off by the master of the vessel about 156 nautical miles off Lagos shoreline.

James said that Fashakin, who was at hand to receive the stowaways, cautioned desperate youths against embarking on such risky adventures.