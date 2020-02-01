Oko Oloyun: Sheikh Bello assures “Option C” investors of compensation

Sheikh Muyideen Bello on Saturday said that all those who invested in the “Option C”, a ponzi scheme owned by the late Alhaji Fatai Yusuf aka ” Oko Oloyun” would be compensated .

Bello said that this would be done upon completion of the burial ceremony for the deceased.

Bello made the promise while delivering his lecture at the Fidau Prayer for the deceased held at De-Fayus Fun City Hotel, Igando.

Bello said, “Yusuf is dead and has gone to heaven. He can not take your money with him to heaven. Your money is right here on earth and I assure you that you all will be compensated.

“I urge you to exercise patience with the management and the family of the deceased during this trying time. You will all get your money back,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Yusuf was shot by gunmen on Eruwa-Igbo-Ora Road in Oyo State on Thursday, Jan. 23 and was buried the following day according to Muslim burial rites.

Bello said that the deceased would be greatly missed because of his humanitarian services and how he positively affected the life of the less privileged in the society during his life time.

“Yusuf was well known for his numerous contributions to the growth and expansion of Islam in the state and beyond.

“He sponsored several people to Mecca during the pilgrimage.

” He also sponsored people to Jerusalem despite being a Muslim and sponsored the education of several students in the society.

“He was collating the names of those that he would have sponsored for the 2020 Hajj when this unfortunate incident happened. He will be greatly missed,” Bello said.

He urged the family of the deceased as well as the management of the his company, De-Fayus International Ltd., to remain strong and ensure that his legacy through his investments lived on.

Bello said that although Yusuf was not physically present with them anymore but that he lives on through his various herbal products which he produced.

“I urge you to ensure that his company does not go bankrupt and that it continues operations.

“Yusuf is dead but he is still very much present through the company that he established,” he said.

Yusuf was the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Herbal Therapist Society of Nigeria for more than eight years.

He was also the pioneer President of the Psychotherapist Association of Nigeria (PAN) which was formed in March, 2017.

Yusuf was also the President, Psychotherapist Association of West African Countries where he was able to encourage members to upgrade herbal practices to a respectable level.

He won several award recognitions and chieftaincy titles which include: The Aare Adinni Federation of Imams and Alfas, Alimosho Federal Constituency, Lagos State.

Others are: The Aare Fiwajoye of Egbeland, Lagos State, The Aare Mayegun of Igandoland, Igando, Lagos State, The Aare Apagunpote-Arun of Yourbaland, and West Africa.

Several people gathered at the venue and police officers were on point to help manage the crowd and deter anyone with malicious intentions.