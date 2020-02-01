Why Jibrin was not re-elected – Ganduje

Kano Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Friday explained why former chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumin Jibrin was not re-elected in the rerun poll into the Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency of the state held last Saturday.

The Governor spoke in Kano on Friday while receiving the Speaker, Kano State House of Assembly, Hon. Abdul’aziz Garba Gafasa, other principal officers of the House as well as the leadership of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party leaders had at the occasion presented the four state legislators elected in the rerun elections of last Saturday to the Governor.

Speaking on why Jibrin, an outspoken, influential lawmaker who contributed to installation of the current and immediate past leadership of the House of Representatives was not re-elected, Ganduje said it was because the former lawmaker was at war with the leadership of APC in the State, at the local level and even with the electorate.

He said, “We couldn’t get that seat as a result of the crisis that rocked the party at the constituency. The APC candidate was in conflict with the leadership of the party in the state, in the local government, with the local government administration and even with the electorate. That caused us to lose the seat as a party.”

“But even at that, the winner of the party, who came from the opposition PDP, was on the radio announcing his resolve to work hand in hand with the administration of President Buhari and the Kano State government. This is commendable.

“Indeed, that was made possible because of the hands of friendship I extended to all people urging them to come and join hands with us and move the state forward in particular and the nation in general. We are happy to see that so many people including the just elected member House of Representatives, from Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency, Ali Datti Yako, heeds to the call.”

The Governor also mocked former governor of the state and his erstwhile ally, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, over failure to retire him from politics, as he has vowed.

“Some years back when he (Kwankwaso) was warming up to contest for presidential seat, he boasted that he would retire President Muhammadu Buhari from politics, saying also that he would retire me from politics. But if you look at it now, who then is forced to retire?”

“Some political remarks and behaviours of Kwankwaso, particularly during election period are not in order.

“Our style of politics is calculative and decent. I can therefore not follow his style, that is always castigating without any decorum. We respect people and we see respect and dignity in people. Ours is not like theirs.”