Buhari to ASUU: Opposition to IPPIS is economic sabotage

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said the directive for all employees of Federal Government to enroll on the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS is irreversible.

The President who spoke at the declaration at the 29th convocation of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, therefore said any opposition to the order will be regarded as economic sabotage.

The President was represented at the ceremony by Minister of Communication, Alhaji Ali Pantami, said IPPIS is one of the solutions being implemented by government to tackle the multifaceted challenges facing the country.

“Just as we are diversifying our economy tapping into our strings of revenue to revamp our economy, we have also remained resolute in ensuring that we plug the loopholes in public finance so as to eliminate fraud and retrieve funds which can be used to address challenges such as infrastructural deficit and unemployment

“It is for this reason that my administration gave a directive that every employee of the federal government of Nigeria including the federal universities must be enrolled in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information system (IPPIS)

“ This decision mindful as its sectoral policy is, is irreversible as such any opposition to this directive is an unwelcome tendency towards economic sabotage”

It will be recalled that the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) had opposed the policy and asked its members not to enroll on the platform over claims that the order from the President amounted to violation of university autonomy.