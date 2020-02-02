Coronavirus: Nigeria stands by China, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined other world leaders in expressing his support and good wishes to President Xi Jinping and citizens of the People’s Republic of China as the country battles to overcome the outbreak of Coronavirus.

The president’s made his feelings known in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday.

According to the Nigerian leader, China’s efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus have been exemplary, as well as the country’s collaboration with international agencies and other countries on the matter.

President Buhari noted that China had been exceptionally supportive of Nigeria and Africa, ”and even more so in recent years; therefore, it is important to let China know that Nigeria and her citizens are also standing by them during this outbreak.

”With all the efforts being put in, we know that it is only a matter of time before this nightmare passes.”

President Buhari also thanked Nigerians for their ”hospitality towards the Chinese nationals in our midst, and for not letting the coronavirus outbreak create any disturbance or disrupt the peaceful coexistence between us and them.”

He prayed that God would comfort the Chinese and others who have already lost family members and loved ones to the disease.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that China’s National Health Commission confirmed an additional 2,102 new cases of infection of Coronavirus as at Jan. 31, with 268 new severe cases and 259 deaths recorded.

Though no single case of the deadly Coronavirus has been reported in Nigeria, the disease has spread to some parts of Euròpe, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.