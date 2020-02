Billionaire businessman, Dr. Obiorah Okonkwo, owner of the Dome, Abuja events centre, has floated an aviation company, United Nigeria Airlines.

A devout Catholic, he named two of his aircraft thus: Our mother Mary of Miracle, and another, Blessed Iwene Tansi. Tansi was the late Aguileri, Anambra State, norm reverend father who was beatified by Pope John Paul the second when he visited Nigeria in 1997.