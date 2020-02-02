Police speak on suspect arrested with explosive device in Kaduna church

Sunday, February 2, 2020 9:34 pm


The suspect with the explosive device. Photo credit: thenewsguru

The Kaduna State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested a suspect with improvised explosive devices (IED) at the Living  Faith Church, Sabon Tasha, Chickun Local Government area of Kaduna State.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Sabo said that the suspect, a middle-aged man, identified as Nathaniel Samuel, was arrested with items suspected to be IEDs.

He said that the command had commenced investigation to ascertain the suspect’s mission.

The PPRO said that only investigation could reveal Samuel’s agenda with the devices.

Sabo promised to give details and update on the outcome of the investigation.

Some worshipers at the church told NAN that the suspect was apprehended after dropping a bag in the church and sneaked out.

They said the man was later traced to the church toilet where he was caught holding a remote control and was subsequently handed over to the police.

