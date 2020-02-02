Robbers stole ‘huge amount of money’ from church in Benin

Rev. Father Andrew Ihonda-Ovienloba of St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Aruogba in Oredo Local Government area of Edo has disclosed that robbers broke into his office and stole a huge amount of money belonging to the church.
Ihonda-Ovienloba made the disclosure during Sunday mass in the church.
The parish priest said he woke up on Sunday morning to discover the robbery incident.
He added that the robbers did a ‘very neat job’, indicating that they might probably be people who were familiar with the environment.
“Forty days after the birth of Jesus was celebrated all over the world, robbers broke into my office and stole the money belong to the church.
“The money they stole was the money the poor people, who have one problem or another, used to sow seeds and offer petitions (prayers) to God.
“Automatically, the robbers have succeeded in carrying the problems and challenges of those who offered the money to God for prayers.
“You cannot rob a house of God or a man of God and go scot free. When you rob a house of God, you carry all the sufferings and pains of the congregation,” Ihonda-Ovienloba said.
During the prayers of the faithful, the priest, however, prayed for the robbers to repent.
ha ha ha ha ha ha ha — this so-called ‘reverend-father’ is no doubt one of the scoundrels, such as mbaka, using semitic religion to defraud credulous and poverty-stricken folks. no doubt he is one of those who “preach for nothing but for greed of gain . . . .” look again at the statement he put out!!! investigators must start with him. what, for goodness sake, does he mean by “seed-sowing” and to whom does the harvest go??? his next appeal is likely to be for “tithe.” and, in Christian [Catholic Church] principle, what does that mean??? the Catholic Church is worth saving in nigeria–it’s becoming very much like nigeria; the authorities of that church in nigeria will have a lot of explaining to do on Christ’s second coming for abdicating their responsibility of correcting the egregious errors of self-seeking so-called “men of God.” who except deluded and delusional nigerians will do business with any kind of “God” whom the mbakas of this world represent??? please, get the robbers and deal squarely with them, just return the money to the rightful owners with due apologies.