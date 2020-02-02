Tragedy averted! Police apprehend bomber at Winners Chapel

At a point when Christians are protesting against the killing of their members, the situation would have worsened on Sunday 2 February if the Police had not arrested a man who wanted to bomb Winners Chapel (Living Faith Church) , Sabon Tasha branch in Kaduna State.

The yet to be named suspect, according to the report published by thenewsguru, was apprehended with what is suspected to be an improvised explosive device (IED) at the church. It was gathered from a source at the church that this was not the first time the suspect was seen at the church, with the source saying that just last week the suspect was at the church, but was sent away.

The report has it further: “A source at the church, Ekpenyong Edet, who said he is the Chief Security officer of the parish confirmed this when newsmen visited the scene.

He informed that the suspect was monitored on CCTV carrying a bag into the church auditorium. He successfully gained access and was seated before he was suspected and the bag searched, only to find the explosive device.

Edet who said he was not in a position to hand out details to the press, appealed for patience that the presiding pastor would address the press when the service was over.”

He however, said the suspect had been handed over to the police and moved to the Sabon Tasha Division of the Nigeria Police Force.

An officer at the station confirmed that the suspect had actually been brought there, but directed further enquiries to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO).

Efforts to reach the PPRO as at the time of filing this report proved abortive as he failed to pick calls nor respond to message sent to his WhatsApp messenger.”