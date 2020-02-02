Why we embarked on ‘prayer walk’ – Pastor Adeboye (+photos)

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God on Sunday led members of his church on what he described as ‘prayer walk’ after service at the Ebute Metta Lagos headquarters of the Church.

The ‘prayer walk’ or what some Nigerians have called street protest was in obedience to order of the Christian Association of Nigerians to Christians to fast for three days after which they should embark on peaceful protest walk to show their anger over recent killings of Christians by Boko Haram insurgent groups and other criminals across the country.

In a post on his Facebook page, Pastor Adeboye said, “the prayer walk was aimed at offering prayers and supplications unto God to save Nigeria from being consumed by insurgents, terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, armed robbers, militants and ritualists in all our states.

“Furthermore, we declared that Jesus who is the Prince of Peace is our Lord and King. We carried and displayed several placards saying ‘No’ to further killings and demanding that the Federal and State governments should rise up to their civic responsibility of securing the lives and properties of her citizens.

“In addition to this, we suggest that the security infrastructure in our nation be overhauled and improved drastically. “It is our prayer and burning desire that peace will reign in our land. It is our heart-cry that our current security challenges will be a thing of the past,” he said.