Fani Kayode counters Police: Winners Chapel bomb suspect is Nasiru Sani, not a Christian

...says Police forced him in custody to bear Nathaniel Samuel

The Police in Kaduna State had issued a statement when they arrested a suspected suicide bomber inside Winners Chapel at Sabon Tasha in Chukun Local Government Area of the state on 2 February. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo claimed that the suspect, Nathaniel Samuel, was a Christian from Bauchi State.

However, Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday, in series of tweets, asked the Nigerian Police to tell that to the marines! He declared that the suspect was a Hausa Fulani Muslim and not a Christian and that he is Mohammed Nasiru Sani.

In a series of tweets, as reported by Daily Post, the former Minister said anyone who believed claims that the suspect was a Christian should have his head examined. He recalled what a Kaduna-based Pastor Azzaman, wrote: “The Kaduna bomb planter Mohammed Sani confessed to being forced in detention to bear Nathaniel Tanko in custody.

“He confirmed he is a Muslim and Fulani.He also claims an influential Muslim contracted him to bomb Living Faith Church Kaduna”.

On his part, Fani-Kayode wrote: “If anyone really believes that the individual that attempted to plant a bomb in Winners Chapel, Kaduna is a Christian and that his real name is Nathaniel Tanko they need to have their heads examined. He is actually a Hausa Fulani Muslim and his real name is Mohammed Nasiru Sani.”