NGO holds free online coaching for 2020 UTME candidates

Ready Learning Systems Concepts, an NGO, has developed an innovative approach to directly partnering with students preparing for the 2020 tertiary matriculation examinations into degree and diploma programmes across Nigerian Universities and other institutions of higher learning.

Mr Lawrence Chris, Managing Director of the organisation, disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.

Chris said the purpose of the training was to change the narrative of poor performance and frustration with gaining admission success.

He highlighted that a one-time examination model had contributed immensely to the perennial disappointing performance of students in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He added that by the time the examination was over, many students would have had only one opportunity to prove their suitability and not everyone would be lucky at the end of the day.

According to him, many of these odds are outside the control of the students.

“Examination tension whereby candidates forget even their own names is a familiar scene.

“Transportation to examination venues may be hampered by traffic jams, inclement weather like rain, students may fall sick and those that make it in time to the examination halls may nevertheless experience computer systems crashes, failure to login or submit at the end of the examination.

“The ultimate aim of the examinations is to clinch the desired admission and many candidates fall short repeatedly yearly and become frustrated by staying at home for much longer than envisaged.

“The idea of putting together a crack team of topnotch tutors to offer this online free intensive revision course is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative aimed at presenting candidates with comprehensive preparation toward the examination, irrespective of their economic status anywhere in Nigeria.

Chris said that the online classes would commence on Feb. 1 and can only be accessed via their website, https://www.readylearningtutorials.com.