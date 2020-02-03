Obaseki’s APC : Oshiomhole planning emergency rule in Edo

By Jethro lbileke

The Anslem Ojezua-led faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Edo State, has accused the national chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of fomenting trouble in the state, to give impression of a total breakdown of law and order, that could lead to the declaration of state of emergency by the authorities.

Factional Publicity Secretary of the party, Joseph Osagiede, made the accusation, while addressing journalists on Monday in Benin.

He further accused Oshiomhole of parading David Imuse as chairman of the party in the state, against a court order which restrained him.

“It appears Comrade Oshiomhole is hell-bent on pushing Edo State to the precipice with the intent of creating the impression that law and order has effectively broken down in the State, so that a state of emergency will be declared by the authorities.

“In the past few months, Comrade Oshiomhole has repeatedly disregarded directives from the state government and other law enforcement agencies, including the police and judiciary, and in several cases, causing disruptions that have led to bodily harm to citizens, as well as destruction of public and private property

“It took another turn for the worst at the weekend, when he along with his lieutenants in the proscribed Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), resorted to the use of explosives and other dangerous weapons in some parts of the state, thereby endangering the lives of law-abiding citizens.

“We call on the Presidency and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), to call Comrade Oshiomhole to order so that this destructive descent to violence does not erode the good legacies that have been built over the years by the All Progressives Congress in Edo State,” Osagiede said.

But, responding to the allegations, Samson Osagie, a chieftain of the faction loyal to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, accused the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, of being the one who has continued to threaten to unleash violence on those opposed to him.

“The state government has continued in error by seeking to put every blame on every other person, other than itself.

“The truth of the matter is that I do not know how they decided to put logic on its head, as the Governor who is responsible for the security of life and properties has decided to blame other persons rather than itself.

“He has threatened time without number on violence over time and the state government is moving around to accuse those who are being attacked for being responsible for the attacks.

“Governor Obaseki and the state government at the moment have been so confused and irrational in taking their thoughts and actions to blame Oshiomhole for everything they have caused. Suffice it to say that Oshiomhole or those supporting him in every of their public statements have not issued threats, so the state government and itself are the ones responsible for the attacks and the public is aware of this.