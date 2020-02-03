Okada ban: Police arrest 24 protesters in Lagos

Monday, February 3, 2020 6:43 pm


Okada and Marwa

The Police from Ijora Badia, Area B Command, on Monday, arrested 24 suspects for blocking major roads in Ijora, Lagos following the recent ban of motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) by the State Government.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement said the suspects caused major obstructions on the roads, burning tyres, looting and stealing from unsuspecting road users.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the effect of the ban of Okada and Keke, in Lagos State took effect on Feb. 1.

Elkana said that the suspects came out in large numbers, armed with cutlasses around Ijora Oloye, Amusu, Ijora 7up, Ijora under bridge, Sifa junction and Gaskiya gangare area, all within Ijora Badia Division.

“Police Officers from Ijora Badia, Area B Command and Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants, were promptly deployed to the scenes.

“The situation was brought under control. The obstructions were cleared for free flow of traffic.

“No life was lost. 24 suspects were arrested. Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to Court,” he said. (NAN)

