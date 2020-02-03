Police debunk reports of hijack of ‘luxurious’ buses

The Kogi State Police Command has debunked reports of hijack of high capacity vehicles, popularly known as luxurious buses in Lokoja, assuring residents of adequate protection and peace in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by William Aya, Police Public Relations Officer in the state.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Kogi State Police Command has been drawn to the news making the round that, GUO, Ezenwata and Young Shall grow Luxurious Buses were hijacked to unknown destination by Fulani bandits at Lokoja Express way after Okene.

“The Command wish to state categorically clear that, this report is false and unfounded calculated at manipulating the mindsets of Nigerians and the good people of the State that, Kogi State is not safe.

“The Command therefore call on members of the public to disregard such news in circulation in social media as such incident never occur in Kogi State and the Command has not receive any such report.

“The Commissioner urged the law abiding citizens of the State to go about their lawful businesses and to always avail the Security agencies with credible information on the existence of Criminal elements in the State.

“While assuring the people of Kogi State and the commuters traveling through Kogi State of the renewed commitment of the Command to guarantee protection of lives and property. And deployment of adequate Security presence along the major highways to reassures members of the public of their safety.