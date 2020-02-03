Rangers crash out of 2020 Confederation Cup

Rangers International FC of Enugu on Sunday held visiting Al-Masry of Egypt to a 1-1 draw in the Confederation Cup Match Day Six.

Al-Masry opened scores through Mahmoud Wadi in the 5th minute of the match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, while Ifeanyi George levelled scores for Rangers in the 19th minute from Isaac Loute’s free kick.

The two teams battled for a winning goal until regulation time to no avail, bringing Rangers campaign in the tournament to a disappointing end.

Speaking after the match, Rangers Coach, Salisu Yusuf, praised his players for giving their all in the match and throughout the group matches.

He said that the team started the offensive in the game late, adding that he would have been happy if they pulled through to the next round.

”We played well, in spite of the nature of the match and it is a good thing that we did not lose the match.

”It was a tough match and Al-Masry have been a good team in this group but we would have won the match.

”The players missed chances, which they should have converted but so be it, that is football for you,” Yusuf said.

Also, Al-Masry Coach, Ihab Halal, praised his team for getting a draw against Rangers in their home.

”Rangers is a good team and I give them kudos for their performance.

“Although we are already through to the next round even before kicking the ball today but for pride sake, we have fought for the point,” Halal said.

With Sunday’s result, Rangers have exited from the competition with six points after six matches.

They finished behind the visitors with 10 points after the same number of matches.

Pyramid FC led the group with 15 points as Nouadhibou FC occupied the bottom with three points after eight matches.