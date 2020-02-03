Wicked! How woman murders step son, hides evidence

When she had carried out the evil, 30-year-old housewife, Shukurat Olufowobi, not only tried to hide the evidence, she was trying to pack and abscond when the Police office, Ogun command, arrived at her home and stopped her cold. What sin did she commit?

The woman, , a resident of Oshodi Oke area of Ogijo, Ogun State, allegedly beat her five-year-old stepson, Azeem Olufowobi, to death.

DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, Police Public Relations Officer narrated that the suspect was, as reported by eagleonline, arrested following information received from members of the public who told police at Ogijo Division that the deceased boy was beaten with an object on his head, which gave him a skull injury that eventually resulted to the death

“Information further revealed that the woman and her husband hurriedly took the corpse of the victim to Ajah in Lagos state where he was secretly buried,” Oyeyemi said.

He added: “Upon getting the information, the Divisional Police Officer, Ogijo Division, Chief Superintendent of Police Suleman Baba Muhammed, quickly mobilized his detectives to the scene, where the couple who had started packing their belongings in a bid to run away from the area, were promptly arrested.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the woman has been maltreating the victim whose mother has been separated from the father due to unreconcilable differences.

“The nurse who gave the victim first aid treatment had informed the couple of her observation and was pleaded with by the woman and her friend to lie about the cause of the death of the victim but she refused because it is against the ethics of her profession.

“The couple Ayuba Olufowobi and Shukurat Olufowobi are currently undergoing interrogation at the Ogijo divisional headquarters where they are helping the police in their investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of the Command, Kenneth Ebrimson, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.