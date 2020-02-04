Alleged suicide bomber: MURIC launches ferocious attack on CAN

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has attacked the Christian Association of Nigeria over the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber at Living Faith Church, a.k a Winners Chapel, in Kaduna on Sunday.

The suspected suicide bomber was arrested inside a branch of the church located at Sabon Tasha in Chukun Local Government Area of the state by the police, just as members of CAN were embarking on processions in protest against insecurity and killing in the country.

Kaduna Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, identified the suspect as a middle aged man by name Nathaniel Samuel, a Christian from Bauchi State.

The Police said the suspect was apprehended inside the church with a bag containing items suspected to be Improvised Explosive Devices (IED).

Reacting to the arrest in a statement on Monday, director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, said thE the arrest of a Christian attempting to bomb a church makes mockery of the rally organized by the CAN.

“This arrest is the outcome of our prayers for Allah to expose all those who are behind the bombing of churches. We are not surprised that the suspect happens to be a Christian. We have said it on several occasions that there is a Christian version of Boko Haram. Christians bomb churches and the whole world blame Nigerian Muslims for the atrocity.

“The arrest of Nathaniel Samuel for attempting to bomb this church is not a new development. Victor Moses was arrested on 1st March, 2016 for spying for Boko Haram bombers. He confessed that he carried out surveillance before the bombing of Madalla church in Abuja on 25th December, 2011. It must be noted that for every single arrest there must have been several successful crimes committed. There is no doubt that there are many other Christians warming up somewhere to bomb churches and lay the blame on Muslims.

“We give kudos to the Kaduna Police Command for this feat. People blame the security agencies for no just cause sometimes. This arrest must have been the outcome of careful planning and prolonged surveillance. Those who handled the operation deserve promotion.

“But the arrest of a Christian attempting to bomb a church makes mockery of the rally organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) yesterday. The rally was called ostensibly to protest against alleged rising insecurity in the country. But God works in wonderful ways.

“He exposed another plot by a fellow Christian to bomb a church on the same day that CAN called for the rally. The coincidence is equally divine and it gives the impression that the rally itself was nothing but a hocus pocus.

“CAN would have exploded immediately in its usual self-righteousness if Nathaniel Samuel had succeeded in bombing the church yesterday. A world press conference would have been held this morning to blame the killing on Muslims.

“Also, there would have been screaming headlines in newspapers across the country : Boko Haram Bombs Church Again: Hundreds Killed! White House would have called Aso Rock: Why are you killing Christians?

“This scenario is becoming too ridiculous. It is turning our country into a bundle of contradictions. We say enough is enough. This hypocrisy in articulated religiousity must stop.

“CAN nurses a false dogma of permanent insecurity, incompetence and persecution. But in reality, Nigeria today is much better than Nigeria in 2015 when the Buhari administration took over. Boko Haram that was controlling 17 local governments at that time has been reduced to a pack of hoodlums hitting and running.

“Nigerian soldiers who were running and hiding from the insurgents before are now putting the latter on the run. The fact that Boko Haram tactics have diminished to guerrilla warfare cements our hypothesis of a debilitated insurgency. Ditto for kidnappings and armed robbery. There is a gross reduction in the spate of crime but groups like CAN feed fat on misinformation.

“In a nutshell, MURIC calls on patriotic Nigerians to continue to pray for peace, political stability and economic prosperity. But above all, we call on the security agencies to step up their safety measures. Life is sacred and this country can only make progress in an atmosphere of security. Therefore, the security agencies must be alert to their responsibilities. We charge Nigerians to be extra-vigilant. Our enemies are in our midst.”